SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

LaMelo Ball Doesn't Think 1-on-1 Game Between Father LaVar and Michael Jordan Will Happen

Author:
Publish date:

Now that LaMelo Ball is a member of the Charlotte Hornets, some basketball fans are hoping that the 1-on-1 game between his outspoken father LaVar and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan might actually come to fruition.

But Ball, who was drafted No. 3 overall by Jordan’s Hornets, said during his introductory news conference Friday at the Spectrum Center that he “doesn’t think it’s going to happen.”

“And I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest,” Ball said with a smile.

When asked to elaborate, Ball replied, “Well, I mean it is my pops and my boss, so I’m on both sides now.”

LaVar Ball turned heads when told USA TODAY Sports in 2017 that he “would kill” Jordan in a one-on-one game in his prime. Ball averaged 2.2 points while playing at Washington State while Jordan was a 14-time NBA All-Star and 10-time scoring champion.

Jordan addressed the remarks six months later at his Flight School basketball camp, saying “You’ve got to understand the source.”

“He played, I think, college, maybe?” Jordan said. “He averaged 2.2 points per game. Really? It doesn’t dignify an answer, but I’m going to give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

After he was drafted by the Hornets on Wednesday night, Ball said the prospect of playing for Jordan was a “straight blessing.”

YOU MAY LIKE

lamelo-ball-nba-draft
Play
NBA

LaMelo Ball Doesn't Think LaVar and MJ Will Play 1-on-1

LaMelo Ball, who was drafted by the Hornets on Wednesday, said, "It is my pops and my boss, so I'm on both sides now."

USATSI_15203164
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano reveal their top value-priced and low ownership options for Week 11 on DraftKings.

The MLS Cup trophy
Play
Soccer

Can MLS Reach the Finish Line?

The playoffs kick off under a coronavirus cloud, with guidelines in play for forfeits and positive tests altering fortunes.

pitt-virginia-tech-face-masks-game
Play
College Football

Pitt and Virginia Tech to Wear Face Masks During Game

The decision is in accordance with new Pennsylvania state COVID-19 safety guidelines.

matt-rhule-teddy-bridgewater-carolina-panthers
Play
NFL

Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater 'Questionable' for Sunday

Head coach Matt Rhule said he thinks Bridgewater's status will be a "game-time decision" against the Lions on Sunday.

aj-brown-fantasy-stock-watch
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

diontae thumb
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

bodgan-bogdanovic-nba-free-agency
Play
NBA

Report: Bucks No Longer Pursuing Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Bucks reportedly attempted to reach a sign-and-trade agreement with the Kings for Bogdanovic.