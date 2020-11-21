Report: Thunder Close to Trading Steven Adams to Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade that would send center Steven Adams to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It's unclear what the return for Oklahoma City would be.

Adams, 27, has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Thunder. He averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the 2019-20 season. Adams is seventh all-time in Thunder franchise history with 4,029 career rebounds.

For his career, Adams averages 8.2 points and 7.5 rebounds pre game in the postseason, with a 62.7% field goal percentage.

The Thunder finished fifth in the Western Conference last season, with a 44-28 record, but are in the midst of a major rebuild. The Pelicans went 30-42 and finished in 13th place.