Tatum, Celtics Agree to Five-Year, $195 Million Extension

Jayson Tatum agreed to a five-year, $195 million contract extension with the Celtics on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tatum will receive the full designated rookie max extension, per Wojnarowski. The deal could reportedly rise to near $200 million.

The Duke product has emerged as one of the league's top offensive players after being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Tatum averaged 23.4 points per game in 2019-20, shooting 40.3% from three en route to his first career All-Star appearance.

The Celtics reached the playoffs in each of Tatum's first three NBA seasons, though they have not reached the Finals since 2010. Boston finished No. 3 in East in 2019-20 before losing to the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.