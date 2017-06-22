The Boston Celtics have dominated the early storylines of this year's NBA draft, ultimately finalizing a deal Monday to move down to No. 3 from the top spot in exchange for future picks. After losing the conference finals to the Cavaliers, the Celtics head into the draft with a number of needs, including offensive help on the wing and more of a presence in the paint.

Last year, the team took Jaylen Brown in a surprise move at No. 3 overall. Brown was somewhat of an unexpected pick that early in the draft, but he showed maturity as his role developed throughout the season.

Here's the full list of picks the Celtics hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 3 (No. 3 overall)

Round 2, Pick 7 (No. 37 overall)

Round 2, Pick 23 (No. 53 overall)

Round 2, Pick 26 (No. 56 overall)