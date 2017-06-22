NBA

Boston Celtics NBA draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

2:29 | NBA
NBA Draft: Did 76ers give up too much to draft Markelle Fultz?
Tanner Walters
an hour ago

The Boston Celtics have dominated the early storylines of this year's NBA draft, ultimately finalizing a deal Monday to move down to No. 3 from the top spot in exchange for future picks. After losing the conference finals to the Cavaliers, the Celtics head into the draft with a number of needs, including offensive help on the wing and more of a presence in the paint.

Last year, the team took Jaylen Brown in a surprise move at No. 3 overall. Brown was somewhat of an unexpected pick that early in the draft, but he showed maturity as his role developed throughout the season.

Here's the full list of picks the Celtics hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 3 (No. 3 overall)

Round 2, Pick 7 (No. 37 overall)

Round 2, Pick 23 (No. 53 overall)

Round 2, Pick 26 (No. 56 overall)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters