NBA Rumors: Golden State Among Teams Interested in Marc Gasol

The Golden State Warriors are among the teams that are interested in signing free-agent center Marc Gasol, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to ESPN, Toronto is also still working on trying to sign Gasol, especially so after the franchise reportedly lost Serge Ibaka to the Los Angeles Clippers. The New York Times's Marc Stein previously reported that the Lakers are interested in Gasol, though, the franchise's addition of power forward Montrezl Harrell and decision to re-sign guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made that more difficult. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday morning that the Lakers remain a serious suitor for Gasol.

Gasol, 35, has spent the last season and a half with the Raptors after coming over in a midseason trade from Memphis halfway through the 2018-19 season.

He averaged just 24.9 minutes per game with the Raptors in 2018-19 and 26.4 minutes per game in 2019-20. He previously spent 10 full seasons with the Grizzlies, making three All-Star teams.

