Hawks' Arena, Falcons' Stadium to Serve As Early Voting Sites

The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena and Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium will serve as sites for early voting ahead of the January 5 Georgia runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats, the teams announced Monday.

The sports venues will work under a partnership that will allow Fulton County voters to cast their vote early at State Farm Arena from Dec. 14–19 or at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Dec. 22–30. The transition between each facility is set for Dec. 21. No early voting will be held on Dec. 24 or 25.

“This partnership is a testament to the commitment of the leadership of our professional sports teams in Fulton County,” Fulton County chairman Robb Pitts said in a statement.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, both arenas will help facilitate in-person voting during a time of social distancing. Officials from Fulton County, which is the most populous county in the state, said in a release that around 40,000 people voted at State Farm Arena ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

More on Sen. Kelly Loeffler vs. the WNBA: Can WNBA Players Take Down a U.S. Senator?

This will be the first time that Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a site for early voting.

"In these unprecedented times, the entire Hawks organization is dedicated to contributing to our community, and it is also important to all of us that we collaborate with other likeminded private sector organizations to build bridges with local and state government to support the needs of area residents," Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said in a statement.

Incumbent senior Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is running against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in one U.S. Senate race. Atlanta Dream co-owner and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is running Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock in the other race.