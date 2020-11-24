SI.com
Report: Heat Sign Bam Adebayo to Five-Year Extension

The Miami Heat have signed All-Star forward Bam Adebayo to a five-year extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The deal is reportedly worth $163 million and can go up to $195.6 million. 

Adebayo averaged 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season and made his first All-Star team. The No. 14 pick in the 2017 NBA draft additionally upped his scoring to more than 17 points per game throughout last year's postseason.

Following the Heat’s Game 6 Eastern Conference finals win over the Celtics in 2019–20, fellow Miami start Jimmy Butler called Adebayo the “heart and soul” of the Heat. Butler added that “he’s going to be the reason we win a championship.”  

Heading into Miami's Finals matchup with the Lakers, Adebayo led the Heat in offensive and defensive win shares.

The Kentucky product's Finals impact was hindered by a neck injury, which kept Adebayo out of two games.

The Heat went 44–29 in 2019–20 and look to remain among the league's best teams this season. 

Adebayo also becomes the latest player from the 2017 draft class to ink a five-year extension, joining Donovan Mitchell, De'Aaron Fox and Jayson Tatum.

