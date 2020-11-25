NBA Postpones 2021 All-Star Game in Indiana to 2024

The NBA has postponed the 2021 NBA All-Star game in Indiana to 2024.

The 2021 weekend of festivities was scheduled for Feb. 12 to Feb. 14. Indiana will now host on Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 in 2024 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Public health conditions prevented the Pacers, the NBA All-Star Host Committee and the NBA from appropriately planning and executing fan-focused All-Star activities in Indianapolis next year.

Plans for a revised NBA All-Star weekend in 2021 will be announced at a later date.

"While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Pacers' owner Herb Simon added that he is excited to bring Indiana the best All-Star experience in 2024.

"The efforts of so many Hoosiers to prepare for NBA All-Star 2021 put us ahead of the game for the hard work to come, and we are so grateful to the NBA for once again recognizing Indianapolis as a city that delivers world-class events," Simon said.

Indianapolis' All-Star weekend in 2024 will follow Cleveland hosting in 2022 and Salt Lake City hosting in 2023.

2024 will mark the first NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis since 1985.