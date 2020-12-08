Green, Wiseman Miss Practice After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman are sidelined with the coronavirus.

While coach Steve Kerr didn’t actually say the two players had positive results, he made it clear they were the only two to miss practice on Day 1 of training camp Monday.

General manager Bob Myers had previously acknowledged two players had tested positive for COVID-19 without providing names and said they would be out at least 10 days before being tested again.

Kerr said Monday on a Zoom with reporters that he couldn’t elaborate on what Green and Wiseman were able to do at the moment.

“I’m not allowed to comment. You can make your own deductions. I know it’s really tricky,” Kerr said, adding that he assumed the reporters on the call had “figured out what’s happening here.”

Of Green, Kerr said: “When he’s ready to go he’ll be out there. I’m not worried about Draymond.”