Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Unlikely for Preseason Opener

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Unlikely to Play Preseason Opener

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced Tuesday that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are unlikely to play in the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Vogel has not made the final decision on whether or not his star players will be available for Friday.

"We haven't made that decision yet, but I will say it's probably unlikely that they play," Vogel said.

Recently, Davis and James signed new contracts to keep them with the franchise. Davis signed a five-year contract worth $190 million to return to Los Angeles on Dec. 3 while James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23 season.

The Lakers prepare to start their training camp and 2020-21 NBA season just 61 days after winning an NBA championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. Friday's game against the Clippers is one of the Lakers' four preseason games.

The NBA champs are slated to play the Clippers again in an exhibition game on Dec. 13 before going on the road to face the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 16 and Dec. 18. 

Los Angeles opened training camp this week, and according to McMenamin, the first day of camp was 75% of the practice being dedicated to drills with the other 25% dedicated to live action. 

The second day of camp was a 50-50 day while Tuesday involved 75 % live action and 25% drills. 

Over the short offseason, the Lakers have acquired Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell to replace their two previous big men in JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. 

The Lakers open the regular season with a home game against the Clippers on Dec. 22 and will play on Christmas Day for the 22nd consecutive season at home against the  Dallas Mavericks. 

