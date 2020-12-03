Report: Anthony Davis Finalizing Max Deal With Lakers

Star forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190 million maximum contract with the Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis became an unrestricted free agent after declining his $28.7 million player option on Nov. 15, but the 27-year-old was expected to return to Los Angeles.

Wojnarowski reports the deal includes an early termination option prior to the fifth year of the contract in 2024-25. Davis reportedly considered a variety of short- and long-term contracts before accepting the maximum offer, which he could sign as early as Thursday.

After spending his first seven NBA seasons with the Pelicans, the Lakers traded for Davis in July 2019. Paired with LeBron James, he composes one half of the league's best duo. Since joining the Lakers, Davis played a critical role in the team's 2020 NBA championship title. He averaged 25 points and 10.7 rebounds during Los Angeles' 4–2 victory over the Heat in the Finals.

Davis's reported deal comes one day after James reportedly agreed to a two-year, $85 million extension with the Lakers. The extension will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2022-23 season, and James's contract will expire the year before his son, Bronny, will be eligible to enter the NBA,