Report: John Wall, Eric Gordon Among Rockets Facing Quarantine

Following the postponement of the Rockets-Thunder game due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Rockets team, Houston is reportedly dealing with additional players facing a seven-day quarantine period.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a separate positive test from a Rockets staffer has triggered additional contact tracing. As a result, a group of players will have to be quarantined for seven days, including Eric Gordon, John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.

After the Rockets' season opener was postponed, Charania reported three players had tested positive, with four others quarantined after contact tracing. Rookie Kenyon Martin Jr. tested positive, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He and a group that included Wall and Cousins got haircuts at a player's apartment on Tuesday evening, which triggered contact tracing protocols.

The Rockets' next game is scheduled for Saturday on the road against the Trail Blazers, followed by a Monday road game against the Nuggets.