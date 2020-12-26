Report: Harden Will Play Against Portland Trail Blazers

SI.com
Report: Rockets' James Harden Will Play Against Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets guard James Harden will play in Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden traveled to Portland and was cleared to play after completing the four-day quarantine on Friday, per Wojnarowski.

Houston's season opener was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Three players tested positive, with four others quarantined due to contact tracing. Harden was unavailable due to violation of health and safety protocols, and was later fined $50,000. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a separate positive test from a Rockets staffer triggered additional contact tracing. As a result, Eric Gordon, John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins will have to be quarantined for seven days.

Rookie Kenyon Martin Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, according to Wojnarowski. He and a group that included Wall and Cousins got haircuts at a player's apartment on Tuesday evening, which triggered contact tracing protocols.

