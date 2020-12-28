Karl-Anthony Towns Week to Week After Dislocating Wrist

SI.com
Karl-Anthony Towns Out at Least One Week After Wrist Injury

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will be out at least a week after dislocating his left wrist, Minnesota announced on Sunday. 

Towns will not require surgery. He will be "evaluated weekly as he undergoes treatment to return to play," per the team.

The former No. 1 pick injured his wrist in Saturday's win over the Jazz. He will not play on Sunday night as the Timberwolves look to improve to 3–0 on the season during a matchup against the Lakers. 

Towns fractured the same wrist last February, ending his season. He's averaging 22.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and five assists per game in 2020-21. The Kentucky product is a two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year who averaged 26.5 points per game last season on 41.2 percent shooting from three. Of the 86 players to hit at least 300 triples over the last three seasons, Towns ranks No. 12 in three-point percentage. 

Minnesota enters 2020-21 seeking its first playoff appearance since 2018. The Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since 2004. 

