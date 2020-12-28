Way-Too-Early-Overreactions After Opening Week

The NBA season is off to an interesting start. The Warriors have struggled out the gate and the Clippers got blown out by the Mavericks by 50! Kevin Durant and the Nets look like serious contenders. Terry Rozier has been playing out of his mind and the Magic and Cavaliers have not lost a game yet.

After through the first few games, The Crossover put together some early overreactions to the 2020-21 NBA season.

Rohan Nadkarni

Precious Achiuwa will win ROTY. I’ve seen all I need to see from Precious, who the Heat selected with the No. 20 pick in the draft. He’s already looking a little Bam-ish on the floor with his athleticism, and his hands for a rookie are quite promising. In all seriousness, Achiuwa already looks to be a new favorite of Goran Dragic as a roll man, and on Christmas, he was closing the fourth quarter in only his second game of the season. His athleticism adds some excitement to Miami’s second unit. The Heat will need all the active bodies they can get this season after their short layoff. If Precious can add any semblance of a jumper in addition to being an energy big, he’s going to be an incredibly valuable part of the rotation moving forward.

Ben Pickman

Don’t overlook the Sacramento Kings. The Western Conference playoff picture sure looked like it would be crowded heading into this year and nothing we’ve seen through the first few games this season have done anything to dissuade people of that. One team overlooked more often than not, however, were the Kings. Led by third-year guard De'Aaron Fox, the Kings look like they're going to be in the playoff hunt all year and could very well steal a spot in the conference’s play-in tournament. Three different players scored more than 20 points in Sacramento’s opening night win over the Nuggets and Fox’s 24-point night against the Suns on Saturday help Sacramento outlast the Suns. (They later lost to Phoenix on the second night of their back-to-back.) It’s early, but Fox is also shooting a better percentage from three and from the free throw line this season. He remains among the league’s most aggressive players, averaging 9.7 drives per game and shooting 55.6% on his field goal attempts on such plays. If he plays at an All-Star level, Sacramento could make its first playoff berth since 2005-06.

Michael Shapiro

A current undefeated Eastern Conference team will win a playoff series. Orlando, Cleveland, Atlanta and Indiana have impressed thus far, though entering April, it's hard to see these teams exactly eying the Larry O'Brien Trophy. But that doesn't mean we won't see an upset or two along the way. Cleveland is admittedly a long shot, even despite the impressive start from the Sexland backourt. The other three have a legitimate chance to knock off a Finals contender. The best bet? I'd lean toward Domantas Sabonis and the Pacers. The 2019-20 All-Star is off to a blistering start in 2020-21, shining alongside Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo. Nick Nurse's pupil Nate Bjorkgren could very well knock out Toronto or another championship contender in the spring.

Robin Lundberg

The Golden State Warriors are bad and definitely won't make the playoffs. They shouldn't have been considered anywhere close to contenders when Klay Thompson went down, but it seemed the prevailing notion was that they'd be competitive. It doesn't appear like that will be the case as the roster is simply too thin overall and thus far Stephen Curry hasn't played well enough to elevate it.