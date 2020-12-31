Hammon Becomes First Woman to Lead NBA Team After Popovich Ejection

Late in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected after receiving two technical fouls for arguing with officials. The ejection occurred after Popovich thought DeMar DeRozan was fouled driving to the basket for a layup, but there was no foul called.

Popovich left with the Spurs trailing the Lakers, 52-41. He was replaced by assistant coach Becky Hammon, who took over head coaching duties for the rest of the game. It marked the first time a woman has ever directed a team in NBA history.

Hammon, 43, is in her seventh season as a Spurs assistant after an accomplished 16-year career in the WNBA. Last season, Popovich was ejected from a game in November and replaced as acting head coach by a committee that included Hammon, though then-assistant Tim Duncan was charged with calling plays.

Hammon has previously served as head coach for the Spurs during the NBA Summer League. This is the first time Popovich has been ejected this season. The Lakers went on to win, 121-107.