Kevin Durant Out Seven Days Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss Brooklyn's game against Utah on Tuesday due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.

Durant is expected to quarantine for seven days before becoming eligible to return to the court, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Durant's absence will likely end when Brooklyn hosts Nuggets on Jan 12.

Durant previously tested positive for COVID-19 along with three other Nets players in March. He did not play with Brooklyn in the NBA bubble as he recovered from a torn Achilles.

The two-time Finals MVP has gotten off to a blistering start in 2020–21. He is averaging 28.2 points per game on 51.4 percent from the field, shooting 45.5 percent from three. Durant and the Nets sprinted out to a 2–0 start to the season, but their defense has struggled of late. Brooklyn has lost four of its last five games ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz.