Pelicans-Mavs, Celtics-Bulls Postponed Due to COVID Issues

Monday night's Pelicans-Mavericks game and Tuesday night's Celtics-Bulls game have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The NBA made the announcement Monday, saying the games were postponed in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols. The decision marks three straight days that games have been postponed as the NBA tries to hold a season without a bubble.

According to The Dallas Morning News' Callie Caplan, the Mavericks have three players—Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson—quarantined in Denver because of the NBA's protocols. Dallas closed its practice facility Sunday after Maxi Kleber entered the health and safety protocol but listed him as questionable to play Monday.

On Sunday, the matchup between the Celtics and Heat was postponed due to a Miami player's inconclusive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. After the subsequent contact tracing, the Heat did not meet the eight-player threshold necessary for a game to be held.

Boston would not have been close to full strength had Sunday's game been played. The Celtics had seven players listed as out before Sunday's game due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. Two other Celtics are currently injured, leaving them with just eight players eligible for Sunday's contest.

The NBA is continuing to struggle with COVID-19 in 2020–21, and the 76ers had five players out for Saturday's loss to the Nuggets. Despite that, the league currently has "no plans" to pause the season amid the current wave of COVID-19 absences, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

In addition to postponing two games, the NBA said it will be meet with the NBPA on Monday about modifying the league's health and safety protocols.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Monday's general manager's call about tightening protocols will include discussing practice lengths, pre-and postgame socializing on the court, further restrictions on restaurant dining and tighter rules on mask-wearing. The NBA reportedly has also set a special Board of Governors meeting for Tuesday.