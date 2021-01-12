Report: NBA Players Register Second Positive COVID-19 Tests

SI.com
Report: NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 a Second Time

Publish date:

Multiple NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe. The report comes amid a recent COVID-19 outbreak that has plagued multiple NBA teams and has resulted in game cancellations.

The CDC has defined "reinfection" as a person getting infected, recovering and then becoming infected again. The duration for immunity following a COVID-19 infection has yet to be fully understood but the chances of becoming reinfected are low. 

Some players have been tested for antibodies but there is no league-wide procedure in place to conduct these tests or mandate them.

The multiple reinfections are just the latest problem the NBA is forced to address in the new season. According to ESPN, multiple NBA teams have had more than 10 players test positive for COVID-19 in the last nine months. 

Monday's game between the Pelicans and Mavericks and Tuesday's matchup between the Celtics and Bulls are the latest postponements in the wake of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The NBA was heralded for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic when play resumed for the 2020 playoffs in a bubble setting in Orlando. However, questions have arisen regarding whether or not play outside of a bubble is sustainable. Last month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Sports Illustrated that "we’ll look at other alternatives if we need to" when asked about potential fallback plans in the event conducting a regular season outside of a bubble becomes too disruptive. 

