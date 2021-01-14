Nets GM: Kyrie is 'Excited About Getting Back on the Court'

Nets general manager Sean Marks said on Thursday that he has talked to Kyrie Irving and that he "knows [Kyrie] is excited about getting back on the court with his teammates as soon as possible."

Irving has not played since January 5th when the Nets defeated the Utah Jazz. Since then, he had been ruled out due to personal matters. However, on Thursday Marks said that the Nets are also waiting on a ruling from the NBA regarding a possible violation of league's health and safety protocols as a video surfaced earlier this week of a maskless Irving at what appears to be a family birthday party.

The video in question reportedly features Irving's attending his sister's birthday. As a result, it remains unclear when Irving will be available to play.

Marks also said that Irving's absence had nothing to do with the team's acquisition of James Harden, telling reporters that they are "completely separate from one another."

On Thursday morning, the Nets officially announced the acquisition of Harden.

In acquiring the former league MVP, the Rockets will receive Brooklyn's unprotected first-round picks in 2022, 2024 and 2026 in the deal. Houston also has the right to swap first-round picks with Brooklyn in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. Houston also acquired Nets forward Rodions Kurucs Cavaliers guard Dante Exum as part of the trade. In a related transaction, the Rockets also acquired Pacers guard Victor Oladipo.

Brooklyn (3-6) is back in action on Saturday when they face off against the Magic.

