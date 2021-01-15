Grizzlies-Timberwolves Latest NBA Tilt Postponed Due to COVID-19

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Which Rookies Have Been the Most Impressive So Far in 2021?
The Crossover: Which Rookies Have Been the Most Impressive So Far in 2021?

Grizzlies-Timberwolves Friday Matchup Postponed Due to COVID-19

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves has been postponed, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported. 

The league announced that it's due to contact tracing within the Minnesota program, leaving the team without the minimum eight players required to play. 

Timberwolves' star Karl-Anthony Towns, who has lost seven family members to COVID-19, announced on social media Friday evening that he too tested positive

"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions," Towns said in a statement. "...It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be. 

"To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this." 

Wolves President of Basketball Ops., Gersson Rosas, said the organization has had two positive COVID-19 tests in the last two days and a single player is in the NBA's contact tracing protocols. 

This marks the 13th postponement for this season, just hours after the Wizards-Cavaliers games on Sunday and Monday were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Washington program. 

People have continued to question whether the NBA should return to the bubble, and in response to the rising COVID-19 numbers, the league announced revised health and safety protocols.

The following new protocols were added to the existing list.

  • Players cannot leave their hotel when on the road
  • They will not be able to interact "with non-team guests at the hotel."
  • Players are required to wear face masks on the bench at all times.
  • Players must "avoid extended socializing" at games, limiting their pregame and postgame interactions to an elbow or first bump.

YOU MAY LIKE

jt realmuto (1)
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies Offer 5-Year Deal to J.T. Realmuto Worth Over $100M

Realmuto, who turns 30 in March, has hit 36 home runs over the past two years since being traded to the Phillies before the 2019 season.

NBA SEASON 2
Play
NBA

Grizzlies-Timberwolves Latest NBA Tilt Postponed Due to COVID-19

Contact tracing within the Timberwolves resulted in Minnesota being without the league-required eight available players against the Grizzlies.

Karl-Anthony Towns said his mother has been placed into a coma after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
Play
NBA

Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns Tests Positive for COVID-19

Towns, who has lost seven family members to COVID-19, tested positive prior to the postponement of the Timberwolves and Grizzlies basketball game.

fairgrounds
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week Betting Breakdown: 2021 Lecomte Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the 2021 Lecomte Stakes set to run on Saturday from Fairgrounds, including the latest odds and his best bets.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Dec 22, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward J.J. Traynor (right) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center.
Play
College Basketball

Pitt Suspends Forward John Hugley Following Arrest

Pitt's John Hugley faces two counts of felony criminal conspiracy and one felony count of receiving stolen property.

arthur-smith-falcons-head-coach
Play
NFL

Falcons Hire Titans OC Arthur Smith as Head Coach

Arthur Smith spent the last two seasons as the Titans' offensive coordinator and was with the organization since 2011.

arthur-smith-titans-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer HC Job to Arthur Smith

The Falcons finished the 2020 season at 4–12 after firing head coach Dan Quinn in October.