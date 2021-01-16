Caris LeVert Out Indefinitely After MRI Reveals Small Mass on Kidney

Newly-acquired Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney, the team announced Saturday. The MRI took place during a physical that occurred prior to the four-team trade between the Pacers, Nets, Rockets and Cavaliers being finalized.

"On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance," LeVert said in a statement. "We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible."

LeVert, 26, was drafted by the Pacers with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 draft. His rights were immediately traded to Brooklyn, where he's spent his entire career prior to this week's trade. In five seasons, LeVert has averaged 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He set career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists during the 2019-20 season in what was a breakout campaign.

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers announced that LeVert will undergo further medical evaluation, with updates to follow.

"We acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost. His basketball skill and on court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him," Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said.We will support Caris through this time and know that he will join us on the court as soon as he is able."