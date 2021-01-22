Report: Cavaliers Trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets After Outburst

SI.com
Report: Cavaliers Trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets

Days after reportedly throwing a tantrum over his locker being moved, Kevin Porter Jr. will reportedly see his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers come to an end. Cleveland is trading Porter to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a future protected second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Porter, a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, reportedly had an outburst on Friday after discovering that his old locker had been reassigned to Taurean Prince. Porter's new locker was located in an area designated for younger and end-of-the-bench players are situated, according to Jason Lloyd, Joe Vardon, Kelsey Russo and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kevin Porter Jr. talks to an official as the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Utah Jazz.

Porter reportedly threw food in the locker as he got upset, requiring Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman to intervene. The team has been attempting to trade Porter since the incident, and was resolved to release him if a deal could not be reached.

The trade comes two months after Porter was involved in a one-car accident where he was arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to control the vehicle and possession of marijuana. 

Porter has not played this season due to personal issues. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games as a rookie last season.

