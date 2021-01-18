Report: Cavaliers to Trade or Release Kevin Porter Jr. After Locker Room Outburst

SI.com
James Harden Records 30-Point Triple-Double in Nets Debut, Brooklyn Defeats Magic 122-115
Report: Cavs Looking to Trade or Release Kevin Porter Jr. After Tantrum Over Moved Locker

The Cleveland Cavaliers are actively looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. after the shooting guard threw a tantrum and his food in protest after his locker was moved on Friday, according to Jason Lloyd, Joe Vardon, Kelsey Russo and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Porter Jr., who the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, reportedly threw his food during his outburst when he entered the Cleveland locker room on Friday and learned that Taurean Prince was given his old locker. Porter Jr. was relocated to the wall where the younger and end-of-bench players reside. Prince was acquired by the Cavaliers via trade on Wednesday.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman reportedly came into the locker room to address the issue with Porter Jr. but the young player remained furious. 

The Cavaliers spent the weekend trying to trade him and will release him if no deal can be reached. 

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was reportedly disgusted by Porter Jr.'s remarks during his outburst. This incident comes two months after Porter Jr. was involved in a one-car accident where he was arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to control the vehicle and possession of marijuana, according to The Athletic.

Porter Jr. has not played this season due to personal issues. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists during his 2020 rookie campaign. 

The Cavaliers are currently 6-7 and No. 7 in the Eastern Conference. 

