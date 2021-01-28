SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Gregg Popovich Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in Public Service Announcement

Author:
Publish date:
gregg-popovich-spurs

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, going public with that announcement Thursday to encourage others to receive the shot when they have the opportunity.

Popovich released the news on his 72nd birthday. He made the announcement through the NBA in the form of a video just as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league's all-time scoring leader, did last week. Both are well within the age guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding vaccine eligibility.

"Science-wise, it's a no brainer. It's the right thing to do so we can all get on track again,'' Popovich said in the video.

The video also shows Popovich receiving the vaccine. "I didn't feel it,'' he told the health care worker who gave him the shot.

The CDC guidelines suggest that priority for receiving the vaccine should go to health care personnel, those living in long-term care facilities, front-line essential workers, those over the age of 65 and people "with underlying medical conditions'' that increase their vulnerability to COVID-19.

YOU MAY LIKE

thursday-night-football
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL's Upcoming TV Rights Deal Won't See Many Changes

Most of the league's broadcasts will likely look the same after new deals.

gregg-popovich-spurs
NBA

Gregg Popovich Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in NBA Cares PSA

Popovich: "It's the right thing to do so we can all get on track again."

dominique-wilkins-hawks-broadcaster
Play
NBA

Dominique Wilkins Q&A: Kevin Durant’s Return, New-Look Hawks and Broadcasting

The Hall of Famer has become the source of inspiration for players who suffered Achilles injuries. He opens up about Durant and more.

deshaun-watson-houston-texans
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Requests Trade Despite David Culley Hire

Watson reportedly requested a trade out of Houston "weeks ago," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler
Play
College Football

A Way-Too-Early Look at 2021's Top Heisman Contenders

Who could take home college football's top individual trophy next fall?

Naomi Osaka (JPN) hits the ball against Elise Mertens (BEL) during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Play
Soccer

Naomi Osaka Buys Ownership Stake in NWSL's N.C. Courage

Osaka becomes the first investor in the Courage since Steve Malik acquired and relocated the team to North Carolina in 2017.

Tim Donaghy and Richard Holliday on MLW Fusion
Wrestling

Tim Donaghy Makes Pro Wrestling Debut as Crooked Ref

Tim Donaghy was involved in a contest with a pre-determined outcome? No way.

Tony Hawk reacts after landing 720
Play
Extra Mustard

Tony Hawk Landed a 720 at Age 52

He’s still got it!