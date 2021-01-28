Tobias Harris Hits Game-Winner for East-Leading 76ers Over Lakers

SI.com
Clutch Shot by Tobias Harris Lifts 76ers Over Lakers

Tobias Harris made a jumper with three seconds left, ending the Lakers’ 13-0 run and sending the Philadelphia 76ers to a 107-106 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a three-pointer with 1:05 left that pulled the Lakers to 105-104. LeBron James hit Anthony Davis for the go-ahead basket with 11.2 seconds to go for a 106-105 lead and cap that run.

Philadelphia led by 14 points with just over five minutes left in the game when the Lakers began their comeback. They went on a 20-5 run to take their first lead since early in the first quarter when Harris came through in the clutch.

Tobias Harris knocks down a game-winning jumper against the Lakers on Jan. 27.

Harris scored 24 points. Joel Embiid had 28 and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

James scored 34 points, and Davis had 23.

Embiid appeared to have hurt his back when he was knocked down by James.

Embiid, the All-Star center off to the best start of his career, drove down the baseline for an attempted right-handed dunk when James pushed him in flight. Embiid crashed hard on his tailbone, immediately grabbed his back and writhed on the court in pain as James simply looked down and walked past him. After a short video review, James was hit with a flagrant 1—“unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent”—and Embiid sank both free throws. Embiid was quickly hit with his own flagrant when his elbow connected with Davis’s face on a drive to bucket.

The Lakers suffered their first road loss of the season in 11 games.

