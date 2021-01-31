SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Leaves Game vs. Lakers With Calf Injury

Author:
Updated:
Original:

During the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart left with an injury to his left calf. The injury occurred while Smart was looking to get in position for a rebound, though he made minimal contact with Lakers center Montrezl Harrell.

Smart was taken to the Celtics locker room and could put no weight on his left leg, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols. Smart played 26 minutes of the game, with four points, seven assists and two steals.

Boston lost to Los Angeles, 96-95, after Kemba Walker missed a last-second jumper.

Entering the game, Smart was averaging a career-best 13.6 points and 6.0 assists per game this season, his seventh of his career (all with the Celtics). He missed a combined 24 games over the previous two seasons, making 100 starts in that span.

YOU MAY LIKE

Marcus Smart suffers a left calf injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 30, 2021.
NBA

Celtics' Marcus Smart Exits Loss vs. Lakers With Calf Injury

Smart suffered the injury during the second half and was helped off the court and taken to the locker room.

Matthew Stafford plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 3, 2021.
NFL

Report: Lions Trade Stafford to Rams in Exchange for Goff, Picks

Stafford threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 2020. Goff threw for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns last season with 13 interceptions.

Jan 27, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) goes up for a shot as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Juwan Durham (11) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion.
Play
College Basketball

Virginia, Florida State Losses Create Chaos for ACC Race

With Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech pulling off crucial upsets over the top two teams in the league, the ACC race is now up in the air.

Patrick Reed reacts after a shot during Saturday's third round at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf

Reed Co-Leader at Farmers Insurance Open Amid Rules Controversy

Reed found himself in a rules controversy involving an embedded ball on the 10th hole. He finished the round in a tie for the 54-hole lead with Carlos Ortiz.

roman-reigns
Play
Extra Mustard

Roman Reigns Responds to Undertaker's Saying Today's WWE Stars Are Soft

WWE: Roman Reigns has strong words for Undertaker, shares thoughts on Attitude Era

yokozuna
Wrestling

WWE Highlights Yokozuna's Life and Career in 'Icons' Series

The life and career of Yokozuna is the subject of the premiere episode of WWE Network's 'Icons' series.

Brooklyn Nets guard Iman Shumpert plays against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 6, 2019.
Play
NBA

Report: Nets to Sign Veteran Guard Iman Shumpert

Shumpert, 30, played 13 games for the Nets last during the 2019-20 season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Kellen Mond throws a pass during the Senior Bowl
Play
College Football

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond Named Senior Bowl MVP

Mond threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the loss