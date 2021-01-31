Celtics' Marcus Smart Exits Loss vs. Lakers With Calf Injury

During the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart left with an injury to his left calf. The injury occurred while Smart was looking to get in position for a rebound, though he made minimal contact with Lakers center Montrezl Harrell.

Smart was taken to the Celtics locker room and could put no weight on his left leg, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols. Smart played 26 minutes of the game, with four points, seven assists and two steals.

Boston lost to Los Angeles, 96-95, after Kemba Walker missed a last-second jumper.

Entering the game, Smart was averaging a career-best 13.6 points and 6.0 assists per game this season, his seventh of his career (all with the Celtics). He missed a combined 24 games over the previous two seasons, making 100 starts in that span.