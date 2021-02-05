Report: Struggling Heat to Lose Avery Bradley for 3-4 Weeks

SI.com
Report: Heat Guard Avery Bradley Out 3-4 Weeks With Calf Strain

Author:
Publish date:

After leaving Wednesday night's 103-100 loss to the Wizards with a strained right calf, Heat guard Avery Bradley is reportedly expected to miss the next three to four weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bradley scored seven points on 3-for-5 shooting with two rebounds in 13 minutes before the injury, as Miami lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Heat guard Avery Bradley dribbles against the Pelicans at American Airlines Arena.

Bradley, who signed with the Heat as a free agent this past offseason, has played in 10 games this season with one start. He's averaging 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting a career-best 42.1% on 3-point attempts.

Bradley's injury is just the latest for a wounded Heat team that lost center Meyers Leonard earlier this week to season-ending shoulder surgery. Forward Maurice Harkless hasn't played since Jan. 23 with a thigh injury, while Chris Silva has been out since Jan. 16 while dealing with an injured hip.

Coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, the Heat (7-14) are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and have not had a winning record at any point during the 2020-21 season.

