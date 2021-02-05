Report: Struggling Heat to Lose Avery Bradley for 3-4 Weeks

After leaving Wednesday night's 103-100 loss to the Wizards with a strained right calf, Heat guard Avery Bradley is reportedly expected to miss the next three to four weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bradley scored seven points on 3-for-5 shooting with two rebounds in 13 minutes before the injury, as Miami lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Bradley, who signed with the Heat as a free agent this past offseason, has played in 10 games this season with one start. He's averaging 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting a career-best 42.1% on 3-point attempts.

Bradley's injury is just the latest for a wounded Heat team that lost center Meyers Leonard earlier this week to season-ending shoulder surgery. Forward Maurice Harkless hasn't played since Jan. 23 with a thigh injury, while Chris Silva has been out since Jan. 16 while dealing with an injured hip.

Coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, the Heat (7-14) are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and have not had a winning record at any point during the 2020-21 season.