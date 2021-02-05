Rookie Shares Grandma’s Text About Guarding ‘Mr. Leonard’

We all need a fan like Lamar Stevens's "Mom Mom" in our lives.

In a span of a couple of months, the former Penn State standout went from being without a team to defending four-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard as the Cavaliers took on the Clippers on Wednesday night.

It's safe to say Stevens's grandmother thought her 23-year-old grandson held his own against arguable one of the best players in the league.

"I can NOT believe you're guarding Mr. Leonard," she texted him on Wednesday night, which Stevens shared on Twitter. "Go head Lamar you are doing IT 😄😄🥰🥰"

Unfortunately for Stevens and his grandmother, Cleveland could not hold on against Los Angeles, losing in a 121-99 blowout. But, the 6-foot-6, 225 pound forward did log 21 minutes of action, tallying seven points, five rebounds, a steal and two blocks. “Mr. Leonard,” meanwhile, put up 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

Stevens saw his college career cut short as the COVID-19 global pandemic halted the college basketball season last spring. He finished his Penn State career seven points shy of becoming the program’s all-time scoring leader, a record he would've broken if they would've been able to play their scheduled game against Indiana in the Big Ten tournament.