Report: Dunk Contest Slated for Halftime of All-Star Game

The NBA is growing close to a plan that will have the annual dunk contest held at halftime of this year's All-Star game in Atlanta, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The impromptu All-Star game will be played on March 7 at State Farm Arena. The NBA is also reportedly working toward incorporating the three-point shootout and skills competition as well during the same night. The dunk contest, three-point shootout and skills challenge are typically held on Saturday night of All-Star weekend but it looks like the NBA is working toward jamming everything into Sunday night.

Specifics on COVID-19 safety protocols will be officially released some time this week, according to ESPN. In an effort to limit exposure, players are expected to arrive to the event on Saturday via private planes and stay in private facilities that are not hotels as well.

Players will also leave Sunday night directly after the game. Players such as LeBron James and De'Aaron Fox have expressed that they don't think an NBA All-Star Game should be held but both said they'd still participate if selected.