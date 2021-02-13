Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Suffers Fractured Hand

The Knicks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 109-91 win over the Wizards on Friday, though the victory came at a cost. Third-year center Mitchell Robinson, who leads the team in steals and ranks second in rebounds, fractured his right hand, the team announced after the game.

Robinson will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and it's unclear how long he'll be out. Nerlens Noel will be relied upon in Robinson's absence, as well as Taj Gibson. Forward Julius Randle could also play more minutes at center.

Robinson finished the game with 10 points and 14 rebounds in 20 minutes.

A second-round pick out of Western Kentucky in 2018, Robinson has been a mainstay in the Knicks' rotation since his rookie season. Entering Friday's game, Robinson had averaged 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in 26 games (all starts). He's shot 70.7% from the field for his career, leading the league at 74.2% last season.