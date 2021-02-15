Report: AD Out at Least Two Weeks With Calf Strain

SI.com
How Concerned Should the Lakers Be About Anthony Davis' Re-Aggravated Injury?
Report: Anthony Davis Out at Least Two Weeks With Calf Strain

Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a calf strain on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Davis exited Los Angeles's loss to the Nuggets in the second quarter. He received an MRI on Monday, which revealed he had re-aggravated an Achilles injury. It is "extremely unlikely" Davis returns to the court before the All-Star break beginning on March 5, per Wojnarowski

Davis missed a pair of Lakers' home wins on Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 due to a sore Achilles. He is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season, his second with Los Angeles. Davis and the Lakers cruised to the championship in the NBA bubble in 2020. 

Los Angeles has gotten off to a blistering start in its title defense this season. The Lakers enter Monday night sitting at No. 2 in the Western Conference, winning seven of their last eight games. LeBron James is averaging 25.5 points and eight assists per game as he eyes his fifth MVP. 

