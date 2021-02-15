Report: Anthony Davis Re-Injures Achilles in Collision With Jokic

In his second game back since returning from tendonosis in his right Achilles tendon, Lakers star forward Anthony Davis was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Nuggets after colliding with Nikola Jokic during the second quarter.

Davis re-aggravated the injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He finished the game with 15 points and four rebounds on 5-for-11 shooting, and the Lakers lost 122-105.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Davis missed two games while dealing with the injury, both Lakers home wins over the Thunder. In each game, Oklahoma City took the Lakers to overtime. Los Angeles entered Sunday's game against Denver riding a seven-game winning streak.

On the season, Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.