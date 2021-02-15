Durant to Miss at Least Two Games With Hamstring Strain

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least the next two games due to a left hamstring strain, Brooklyn announced on Sunday.

Durant will miss the Nets' matchup with the Kings on Feb. 15 as well as their game against the Suns on Feb. 17. He is eligible to play again on Feb. 18 as Brooklyn faces LeBron James and the Lakers.

Durant missed a trio of games from Feb. 6-10 due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. Durant returned to the floor on Saturday night as he scored 20 points in a blowout win over the Warriors. He is now averaging 29 points per game in 2020–21 on 43.4 percent shooting from three.

Brooklyn sits No. 3 in offensive rating entering Sunday night, but it's been an uneven season thus far for Durant and Co. The Nets sit third in the Eastern Conference at 16–12, with losses to Eastern Conference cellar dwellers in Detroit and Washington. Brooklyn ranks No. 25 in defensive rating in the first year under head coach Steve Nash.

Durant is currently in the second season of a four-year, $164 million deal with the Nets. He missed the entire 2019–20 season as he recovered from a torn Achilles.