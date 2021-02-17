Report: Players 'Hesitant' to Participate in COVID-19 PSA

SI.com
Report: Star Players 'Hesitant' to Participate in COVID-19 PSA

Many top players across the NBA are hesitant to participate in "league-sponsored Public Service Announcements" regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The NBA has reached out to agents of numerous notable players across the league in recent weeks, per Wojnarowski. But the NBA's outreach has reportedly been met with "apprehension." 

There is additional uncertainty from some players regarding taking the COVID-19 vaccine, per Wojnarowski. Players are also unlikely to help the NBA with its PSA as the All-Star Game is currently slated to be held despite player objections.

Multiple former players and active coaches have helped the NBA with COVID-19 PSAs in recent weeks. Hall-of-Fame centers Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have recorded videos encouraging others to receive the vaccine, as has Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

Players could begin to receive the COVID-19 as early as late March, per Wojnarowski. 30 games have been postponed this season due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. 

