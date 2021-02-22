T-Wolves fire Saunders, Hire Raptors Assistant

SI.com
The Timberwolves have fired head coach Ryan Saunders, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and will hire Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch as their new head coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The team later confirmed the development.

Saunders has been with the Timberwolves since 2014 as an assistant before being named head coach in 2019. Before that, he was an assistant with the Wizards from 2009 to 2014.

Finch joined the Raptors in December but before that, he had stints with the Pelicans, Nuggets, Rockets and the D-League where he won Coach of the Year in 2010.

The Timberwolves reportedly requested an interview with Finch and the Raptors agreed. 

The Timberwolves have lost 24 of their last 31 games and have the worst record in the NBA at 7–24.

