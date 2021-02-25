SI.com
Has Brooklyn Nets James Harden Been the Best Player in NBA?

James Harden Is Best With Nets: Unchecked

Since he became a Brooklyn Net, James Harden has been the best player in the NBA.

I could start with the numbers...Harden is averaging what would be career highs in rebounds, assists, and shooting percentages since he got to BK and the Nets have outscored opponents by more than 100 points when he’s been on the floor.

To put that into perspective, that’s leading the league in assists by a large margin, more total points, rebounds, and assists than LeBron James, a better true shooting % than big men Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, and a higher three-point percentage than Damian Lillard. All while leading the Nets on a recent 7-game winning streak that includes wins over the Lakers, Clippers, and Suns; without Kevin Durant.

But here’s the thing, the stats don’t even really do justice to his level of play. Harden has been praised plenty as a scorer, but he may be an even better point guard.

He is absolutely controlling games, manipulating defenses, and getting teammates easy looks both on the roll and beyond the arc. That’s when he’s not hitting floaters or step back threes himself. The way he’s playmaking is reminiscent of the other James. LeBron is the best player I’ve ever seen and he will not lose his overall place at the top of the league during one losing streak, or in the regular season.

That title doesn’t change hands by count out or disqualification, only pinfall or submission. Especially when James has donned the crown for so long. But at this moment, no one in the league is playing better than James Harden.

And what looked like the ultimate heel move in leaving the Rockets to join the Nets World Order, may just turn out to be a face turn for The Beard.

