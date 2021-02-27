Pascal Siakam Expected to Miss Final Games Before All-Star Break

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss Toronto's final three game of the first half of the season and will remain in the NBA's health and safety protocol through the 2021 All-Star game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

According to the NBA's health and safety protocols for this season, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 either has to test negative twice 24 hours apart or go at least 10 days after the first test or the onset of symptoms before returning.

Siakam did not play in the the Raptors 122–111 victory against Houston on Friday. Siakam, a 2020 NBA All-Star, is averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field in 30 games this season.

Toronto (17-17) sits fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

In addition to Siakam sitting out, Raptors coach Nick Nurse and five other coaches recently entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to the team.

General manager Bobby Webster did not disclose whether the coaches tested positive, had inconclusive tests or were identified through contact tracing during his press conference Friday evening.

Including Sergio Scariolo, who is filling in as acting head coach, Toronto had four coaches on the bench against Houston. Webster suggested the team might've called up a few G League coaches if its affiliate, the Raptors 905, were not playing on Friday night. He did say this could be an option moving forward.

Nurse and the five assistants worked remotely. The team says details of the coaches' returns will be made public "when appropriate."

The Raptors return to action Sunday at home against the Bulls.