Nurse Among 6 Raptors Coaches in Health & Safety Protocols

Kyrie Irving believes Kobe Bryant should be the NBA logo
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and five other coaches entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced on Friday.

The six coaches will not be on the bench for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. General manager Bobby Webster is slated to address the media at 5:45 p.m. ET prior to the matchup.

Nurse and the five assistant will be working remotely, Toronto announced in a statement, and details of their return will be made public "when appropriate."

According to the NBA's health and safety protocols for this season, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 either has to test negative twice 24 hours apart or go at least 10 days after the first test or the onset of symptoms before returning.

At this time, it is not known whether the six coaches tested positive or were identified as high-risk close contacts. The Raptors have yet to have a player miss a game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols this season.

This story will continue to be updated. 

