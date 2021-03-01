Report: Former Bulls Star Joakim Noah Expected to Retire

SI.com
Is Giannis Getting Overlooked This Season?
Report: Joakim Noah Expected to Officially Retire From Basketball

Two-time All Star and former Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah is expected to officially retire from the NBA, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Noah, 36, is reportedly planning on retiring as a member of the Bulls—the team that drafted him and where he spent the bulk of his career. 

Noah was drafted No. 9 in the in the 2007 NBA draft after a standout career with Florida, where he won back-to-back NCAA championships in 2006 and 2007. 

With the Bulls, the center filled in as the team's lead rim protector and top defensive player. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2014 and made the All Star team in 2013 and 2014. He was even named to the All-NBA First Team in 2014. 

The seven-footer dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his career, and eventually left the Bulls to sign with the Knicks in 2016. Due to injury, though, he would play just 53 games with New York over two seasons and would later sign with the Grizzlies. He finished his career with the Clippers, playing five games in 2019-20. 

He holds the Bulls franchise record in offensive rebounds (1,910), is fourth in franchise history in defensive rebounds (3,477) and is third in franchise history in blocks (803).

