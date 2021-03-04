LeBron Must Escape Virtual Reality in New 'Space Jam' Movie

SI.com
WNBA stars reportedly featured in 'Space Jam 2'
LeBron James Must Escape Virtual Reality in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

LeBron James gave fans a sneak peak at his new film Space Jam: A New Legacy on Thursday, and a rough synopsis of the film was later revealed in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.  

James is starring in the new Space Jam movie alongside Don Cheadle and Los Angeles native Cedric Joe. Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released on July 16 both in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. 

James and Joe play a father and son in the film. They reportedly get stuck in virtual reality, needing to win a basketball game to escape the "server-verse," according to Entertainment Weekly. James is then joined by the usual cast of Space Jam characters, including "Bugs, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and the rest of the Tune Squad." 

James is joined by Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Diana Taurasi in the upcoming film. The four-time champion filmed Space Jam: A New Legacy over the last two offseasons, often training in the morning before starting his day on set. 

"It's definitely different from basketball," James told Entertainment Weekly's Derek Lawrence. "A lot of long days. I would go train around 3:30 a.m. for about two hours. And then I would go on set and start preparing. There were some days that would go into the wee hours of the night. You always had to be ready."

