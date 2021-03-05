SI.com
Should the Utah Jazz Feel Disrespected?
Report: Blake Griffin Agrees to Contract Buyout with Pistons

Blake Griffin agreed to contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and will become an unrestricted free agent on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star, has received interest from several playoff-caliber teams and is expected to make a decision on his next team after conversations with prospective teams, Wojnarowski reported. 

The Nets, the Warriors, the Heat and the Trail Blazers have been named as the teams with interest in Griffin at the moment. Brooklyn is believed to be the leader to sign Griffin, according to James Edwards and Shams Charania of The Athletic

Griffin has not played since Feb. 14. as he waited to be traded or bought out. The biggest challenge in trading Griffin is the $36.6 million left on his contract this season. Prior to the buyout, he would have been owed $39 million for the 2021-22 season. 

With Griffin not in the lineup, the Pistons have started a rebuilding process by allowing their young players to get more experience. 

Griffin averaged 24.5 points and 5.4 assists per game in his first full season with the Pistons in 2018-19. However, Griffin has only played 38 games in the last two seasons due to a series of injuries. 

Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his limited action this season. Griffin arrived in Detroit on a five-year, $171 million max deal from the Los Angeles Clippers in January 2018. 

The Pistons (10-26) enter the All-Star break last in the Eastern Conference, and they are on track to miss the playoffs for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons. 

