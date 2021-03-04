NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin, Pistons Working Toward Buyout

The Blake Griffin era in Detroit appears to be coming to an end.

Griffin and the Pistons are expected to work toward a contract buyout, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Griffin hasn't played since Feb. 14, pausing his 2020-21 season as he waits to either be traded or sent to the buyout market. There have not been any reported trade suitors for Griffin as of Thursday, per Charania.

The likely buyout will end a difficult chapter in Griffin's career. The five-time All-NBA honoree averaged 24.5 points and 5.4 assists per game in his first full season with the Pistons in 2018-19, but he's logged just 38 games over the last two seasons amid a stream of injuries. Griffin's scoring and shooting rates have plummeted over the last two years after his standout 2018-19.

Detroit has struggled throughout 2020-21. The Pistons enter the All-Star break last in the Eastern Conference at 10–25, and they are on track to miss the playoffs for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons. As Detroit increasingly relies on its youth, there is little room for Griffin in head coach Dwayne Casey's rotation.

Check out the latest NBA news and rumors below:

• The Nets, Bucks, Heat, Nuggets and Lakers have expressed interest in Rockets forward P.J. Tucker. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Kings have received interest in forwards Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica. The 76ers, Heat and Warriors are among the potential suitors. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Rockets forward David Nwaba could miss up to six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery. (Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle)

• Pacers guard Caris LeVert is on track to return to the floor after the All-Star break. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Seven players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the NBA's latest round of testing. (NBPA announcement)

• The Nets have received calls from multiple teams regarding guard Spencer Dinwiddie. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Bulls have shown interest in trading for Cavaliers center Andre Drummond. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)