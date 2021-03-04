NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin, Pistons Working Toward Buyout

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Which Team's Recent In-Season Revival Is Most Convincing?
The Crossover: Which Team's Recent In-Season Revival Is Most Convincing?

NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin and Pistons Expected to Work Toward Buyout

Author:
Publish date:

The Blake Griffin era in Detroit appears to be coming to an end

Griffin and the Pistons are expected to work toward a contract buyout, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Griffin hasn't played since Feb. 14, pausing his 2020-21 season as he waits to either be traded or sent to the buyout market. There have not been any reported trade suitors for Griffin as of Thursday, per Charania.

The likely buyout will end a difficult chapter in Griffin's career. The five-time All-NBA honoree averaged 24.5 points and 5.4 assists per game in his first full season with the Pistons in 2018-19, but he's logged just 38 games over the last two seasons amid a stream of injuries. Griffin's scoring and shooting rates have plummeted over the last two years after his standout 2018-19. 

Detroit has struggled throughout 2020-21. The Pistons enter the All-Star break last in the Eastern Conference at 10–25, and they are on track to miss the playoffs for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons. As Detroit increasingly relies on its youth, there is little room for Griffin in head coach Dwayne Casey's rotation.

Check out the latest NBA news and  rumors below:

• The Nets, Bucks, Heat, Nuggets and Lakers have expressed interest in Rockets forward P.J. Tucker. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Kings have received interest in forwards Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica. The 76ers, Heat and Warriors are among the potential suitors. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Rockets forward David Nwaba could miss up to six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery. (Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle)

• Pacers guard Caris LeVert is on track to return to the floor after the All-Star break. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Seven players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the NBA's latest round of testing. (NBPA announcement)

• The Nets have received calls from multiple teams regarding guard Spencer Dinwiddie. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Bulls have shown interest in trading for Cavaliers center Andre Drummond. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

YOU MAY LIKE

lebron-harden-mitchell
NBA

NBA Midseason Grades: Evaluating Every Team

Who earned high marks? Who earned low marks? The Crossover graded every team's season so far.

blake-griffin-pistons
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin, Pistons Working Toward Buyout

The Blake Griffin era in Detroit appears to be ending in disappointing fashion.

Fantasy Football: A.J. Brown
Play
Fantasy

Five-Round Fantasy Mock Draft: Finding the Best Roster Construction Strategy

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano mocks the first five round of a fantasy draft using different roster construction strategies.

yankee-stadium-lou-gehrig
Play
MLB

MLB to Hold Annual Lou Gehrig Day

Players and managers will reportedly wear a jersey patch honoring Gehrig.

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE & K

Senior expert Michael Fabiano prepared his way-too-early fantasy football rankings for the 2021 season.

reebok-pump-lead
NBA

Dee Brown and the Flight of the Reebok Pump

An iconic shoe, a dunk contest champion with Bird’s Celtics and a run-in with Michael Jordan that created a “shoe war.” This is the story of the Reebok Pump.

Bryson DeChambeau swings his driver on the driving range
Play
Extra Mustard

DeChambeau Wants to Drive the Green on a 555-Yard Par-5

The par-5 sixth at Bay Hill is the next stop in Bryson DeChambeau’s quest to break golf.

Jackie Bradley Jr. reacts after hitting a home run against the Orioles
Play
MLB

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. to Sign Deal With Brewers

Bradley batted .283 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season.