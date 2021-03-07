Report: Blake Griffin Clears Waivers, Signs With Nets

Blake Griffin is expected to sign with the Nets after clearing waivers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Griffin, 31, became an unrestricted free agent Friday after he and the Pistons agreed to a contract buyout. He has not played since Feb. 14 as he waited to be traded or bought out.

The six-time NBA All-Star joins a Brooklyn team headlined by Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. The Nets ended the first half of the season winning nine of their last 10 games despite a nine-game absence from Durant.

Griffin averaged 24.5 points and 5.4 assists per game in his first full season with the Pistons in 2018-19. But Griffin has played in just 38 games over the last two seasons due to a series of injuries, averaging 13.9 points per game.

Griffin has averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 2020–21. He was traded to Detroit in 2018, six months after he signed a five-year, $171 million deal with the Clippers.