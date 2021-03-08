Basketball World Reacts to 2021 NBA All-Star Game

After much debate—and against the will of some of the league's biggest stars—the NBA held its annual All-Star Game on Sunday in Atlanta, with Team LeBron winning over Team Durant, 170-150.

The game hit many of the same beats as All-Star Games past: minimal defense, deep threes, and many, many misfired alley-oops. There were also boat loads of highlight-worthy plays and, of course, plenty of reactions throughout the basketball world.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the game's Most Valuable Player, shooting a perfect 16-for-16 from the field for 35 points. Steph Curry shot 8-for-16 from deep and finished with 28 points, while Chris Paul had a game-high 16 assists.

Check out the best social media responses to the All-Star Game festivities from Sunday night.