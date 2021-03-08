Curry Earns Narrow Win Over Conley in 3-Point Contest

SI.com
Stephen Curry Earns Narrow Win Over Mike Conley in 3-Point Contest

Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis pulled off an upset in the NBA Skills Challenge on Sunday, but there were no such surprises in the 3-Point Contest.

Warriors guard Steph Curry sprinted to victory in the battle of sharpshooters, tallying 28 points in the final round after a 31-point mark in the first round. The 2021 3-Point Contest was flush with quality shooters (including runner-up Mike Conley and Jayson Tatum) but was there ever a doubt as to who would take home the hardware in Atlanta? Curry is regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history for a reason. 

Conley put up a good fight as he battled Curry for the three-point crown. The first-time All-Star posted a 28-point first round, and he finished the finals with a solid 27 points. But Conley's impressive score wasn't enough to keep up with Curry as he came through in the clutch in the final rack.

Curry took home his second 3-Point Contest title on Sunday night after winning the event in 2015. He could look to become the third player in NBA history to win the event three times in 2022, potentially joining Craig Hodges and Larry Bird.

