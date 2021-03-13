Joel Embiid Injures Left Knee, Leaves Game vs. Wizards

Sixers center and MVP candidate Joel Embiid exited Friday night's game against Wizards after landing awkwardly on his left knee during a dunk. He remained on the ground in pain for several moments before eventually limping to the locker room under his own power.

The play occurred midway through the third quarter with Philadelphia ahead by 20. Embiid is slated to undergo an MRI on his knee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid was having another sensational game, scoring 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Coming into the game, the four-time All-Star was averaging 30.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 52.1% from the field and 41.6% on 3-point attempts.

The 76ers entered Friday night as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, just a half game ahead of the Nets.