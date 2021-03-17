Former Mavs Center Shawn Bradley Paralyzed After Bike Accident in January

SI.com
Former Maverick Shawn Bradley Paralyzed After January Accident

Former Maverick Shawn Bradley was left paralyzed following an accident on Jan. 20 while riding his bicycle a block from his home. 

Bradley was struck from behind by a car not far from his home in St. George, Utah, according to a statement released from the Mavericks' organization on Wednesday. 

Bradley underwent neck fusion surgery following the accident. He has been hospitalized for eight weeks and is undergoing rehabilitation.

Although doctors told Bradley that his recovery will be "long and arduous," Bradley plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared a statement on behalf of Bradley's accident. 

"Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit," Cuban said. "We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family."

Bradley, who spent 14 years in the NBA, played nine seasons with the Mavericks. He was the league's leader in blocks in 1997. Dallas general manager Don Nelson said Bradley was the model player for the Mavericks' organization.

"Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization," Nelson said. "He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life."

Bradley was drafted No. 2 in the 1993 NBA draft by the 76ers. He played college basketball at BYU, where he started all 34 games for the Cougars as a freshman, averaging 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Bradley's biggest asset was shot-blocking capability in which he led the nation his freshman season with 177 and averaged 5.2 per game. 

After his freshman season, Bradley took a two-year leave to perform missionary work in Sydney, Australia. Upon completing his mission, he decided to forego his final three years of NCAA eligibility and declared for the NBA draft. 

