LeBron James Hopes to Own NBA Team ‘Sooner Than Later’

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James became a part owner of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday but it appears as though the MLB team won't be the only franchise James looks to own in the coming years.

"My goal is to own an NBA franchise,” James told the media following the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday night. "It’ll be sooner than later.”

James will likely wait at least a few years before diving into the NBA ownership game. He is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season. Based on his current All-NBA play, James's career could extend far beyond his current contract. But when it is time to hang up his sneakers, James is confident he can continue his success at the executive level.

“I have so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level,” James said. “I know talent. I also know how to run a business as well.”

Tuesday's foray into Red Sox ownership continues James's relationship with the Fenway Sports Group. He previously held a 2% share of the Liverpool soccer franchise. He now is a part-owner of Liverpool, the Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing and the sports network NESN. James and his business partner Maverick Carter are now the first and only Black partners in FSG history.

“It’s great to be with such a great group with FSG. They’ve done so many great things over the years. Just that collective group of people, they’re just amazing to be partners with,” James said. “As far as the Red Sox, obviously a historical franchise. We know the history of the World Series championships that they brought back home to Boston and the players that’s come through there and the legacy that they hold in that area.

"I think for me and my partner, Maverick, to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group and history of that franchise, I think it’s pretty damn cool.”

James will hope to help bring the Red Sox back to the World Series in the coming years, though he currently has some more pressing matters at hand. The Lakers enter Wednesday at 27–13 this season as they seek back-to-back championships, with James currently averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and eight assists per game.