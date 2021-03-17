Report: P.J. Tucker Traded to Bucks, D.J Augustin to Houston

P.J. Tucker is finally out of Houston, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday night.

The forward is headed to Milwaukee, along with small forward Rodions Kurucs. The Bucks also reacquired their own 2022 first-round pick, sending back Houston point guard D.J. Augustin, forward D.J. Wilson and a 2023 unprotected first-round pick. The Rockets will also have the ability to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's first-round pick unless it falls within the top nine.

Tucker has been with Houston since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, but has grown frustrated with the franchise in recent weeks. The 35-year-old decided not to play last week, and head coach Stephen Silas said then that Tucker was not expected to return.

"We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," Silas said after the Rockets' 125-105 loss to the Sacramento Kings. "I was under the assumption that he was going to be playing tonight, and he didn't play. That was disappointing, but there's no secret that it's been a rough year."

Tucker has averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while knocking down 31.4% of his shots from distance so far this season. He's regarded as a quality defender with plenty of playoff experience.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tucker told reporters that he was headed to either Milwaukee or Miami.

"I knew this about 6 hours ago," Tucker said. "Do you know how hard it was for me to hold that in?"

Moving those draft picks around was key in getting the deal done, Wojnarowski reported. He added that Milwaukee expect a "rejuvenated Tucker in a contract year" in order to make a run for the East title.

The Bucks made another trade move shortly after the announcement, sending forward Torrey Craig to Phoenix.